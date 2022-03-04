Skip to main content
Player(s)
Derek Carr, Hunter Renfrow, Alex Leatherwood, Darren Waller
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders GM Ziegler Shares Thoughts on Roster, Organization, Players, and More!

Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler spoke with a select group of people on the organization, Derek Carr, and more and we have it hall for you.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.--We have reported on numerous occasions that Mark Davis and the Las Vegas Raiders have gathered praise from around the NFL for the hiring of Josh McDaniels.

We have also reported that while not as well known to fans, the Raiders have gotten even bigger praise for the hiring of Dave Ziegler as the new GM.

In fact, on Monday night here at the NFL Combine, I went to dinner with an NFL executive.  As I previously reported:  An interesting note on Dave Ziegler: "I am not so sure that any front-office guys that the Patriots have lost hurt them until Dave. Bill liked him and respected him. I know Josh, I don't know Dave, and I think Josh is a great coach. From what I am hearing the loss of Josh hurt, but the loss of Dave was brutal. You should keep an eye on that guy."

Ziegler sat down with a select group of media and talked at length about the entirety of the Raiders organization.  I highly recommend you watch the entire video of that conversation above, or below.

