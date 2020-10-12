Derek Carr's Terrific Play Silences His Obnoxious Critics

Henderson, Nev. – That explosion you heard coming from Arrowhead Stadium Sunday was more than just a Las Vegas Raiders victory over their AFC West rival the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a 40-32 upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Derek Carr delivered an explosion of silence from his most boisterous critics, ranging from clickbait media members looking for cheap web hits to folks whose extensive knowledge of the quarterback position comes from playing Madden.