Answering Your Las Vegas Questions and Emails

Henderson, Nev.-- There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, I really enjoy your work. I know that you are a big supporter of Derek Carr, but with only two years left on his deal, let’s trade him for two first-round draft picks and stick with Marcus Mariota. Your thoughts? Andrew Woods

I do not understand all of the people that don’t like Derek Carr, but think teams will give up TWO first-round picks for such a bad quarterback? If you believe (and your email says you do) that Derek is worth two first-round picks, you don’t trade him. The quarterback position is not the problem with the Raiders.

Hondo, we must get rid of everyone and rebuild. Times are not good and getting worse. Pete Carmichael

You don’t rebuild having just completed year three of a rebuild. The Raiders are having a disappointing season, but they are not as far away as some fans think.

Hondo, I don’t get your Derek Carr love. You are so fat and ignorant; perhaps your cellulite is interfering with your brain cells. Get rid of Derek and you. Raider Nation hates you both. Vince Jackson

Vince, do you need a hug, buddy? I can understand Raider Nation not liking me, but no excuse to not like Derek Carr.

I have an article coming next week. In that article, I spoke to three NFL General Managers and got their assessment of Derek Carr. Next week we will see what they think.

Hondo, a couple of years ago, an NFL team spent their entire draft on defense. What do you think of that? Ken C.

It was last year, and it was the Carolina Panthers. Your idea could have merit, but we need to wait and see how free agency shakes out first.

Hondo, who on this team needs to have the biggest offseason? Myles Brogan

Easy, Jon Gruden.

Hondo, give me the name of a free agent that you would like to see the Las Vegas Raiders sign first? Terry Francis

Nelson Agholor

