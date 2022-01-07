Carr on Verge of Playoffs, Records

The Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr is on the verge of the playoffs, and some very impressive records as the Los Angeles Chargers are up next.

Quarterback Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders has broken some of Kenny “Snake” Stabler’s franchise career passing records and he should shatter two of Rich Gannon’s single-season passing marks on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Carr has 4,618 yards this season, while Gannon passed for 4,689 in 2002 when he had 418 completions, and Carr is at 408 with the Raiders (9-7) needing a victory in the finale to make the playoffs for only the second time in his career.

While Carr will tell you winning is the most important thing, his numbers can make that happen.

Of course, Carr’s records probably will come with an asterisk, as the NFL has added a 17th game this season, while Gannon played 16 in the regular season 19 years ago when he led the Raiders to an 11-5 record and two more victories in the post-season at the age of 37. He got the Raiders to Super Bowl XXXVII, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gannon was 45-29 in his six seasons with the Oakland Raiders from 1999-2004, while Carr is only 56-70 since he came to the Silver and Black in 2014 out of Fresno State, but he led them to the playoffs only in 2016 before missing a 27-20 divisional playoff loss to the Houston Texans because of a broken leg.

Recently, Gannon seemed to take a shot at Carr when he posted on Twitter: “What’s the most important stat for a quarterback … Wins, period!”

However, after Carr drove the Raiders to a game-winning 33-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson with no time left last Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive with a 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Gannon said:

“It all starts with Carr. I mean, you talk about a team that’s so dependent on one player. Say what you want about Derek Carr, they put a lot on his plate and I talk about the freedom and flexibility this guy has at the line of scrimmage because he’s earned it. He’s been in that system a long time, he knows it like the back of his hand.

“And I just thought, despite the interceptions (two against the Colts), it was a gritty performance, and think that’s what you’re gonna get the rest of the way.”

Said Carr: “At the end of the day, like we always talk about, nobody cares (about records). The fact of the matter is that … we need to win. If we do and we can get in (to the playoffs), I think that would be pretty remarkable. I think that would be pretty amazing. But it falls in line with what our plans were at the beginning of the year and despite all the adversity to be able to still stare your goals in the face and have an opportunity to obtain them. It’s pretty cool, not going to lie.”

Stabler considered the greatest quarterback in Raiders history with a record of 69-26-1 plus a victory in Super Bowl XI, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016—years later than it should have happened.

Unfortunately, Stabler wasn’t there for his long-overdue induction because he died of cancer in 2015.

In addition, Snake wasn’t around to see Carr break his career passing records of 150 touchdown passes, a record that has been extended to 191, and 19,978 passing yards, which now is at 31,514.

“I don’t know if anyone loves (Stabler) as much as my Dad, to be honest with you,” Carr said after breaking Stabler’s record for career passing yards in 2019. “I don’t know if my Dad is happy or sad. We’ll see.

“ … I’m humbled. He’s the GOAT, man. He’s the gold standard for Raider quarterbacks and he’s someone that as I grew up, that’s all I heard about in stories from my Dad. He was the first football player I ever knew about.

“I’m trying to be respectful of that honor, respectful of that moment.”

Stabler saw Carr play only in his rookie season in 2014 and told this reporter: “I like what I see from Derek Carr. I think he has a chance to do some great things for the Raiders.”

Records aside, Carr knows better than anyone that to put himself in the same category as Stabler and Gannon, plus Jim Plunkett, he has to take the Silver and Black to a Super Bowl.

