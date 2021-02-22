Answering Your Las Vegas Questions and Emails

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, do you think there is any heat or chance that the Raiders trade Derek Carr for Deshaun Watson? Carl M.

I can tell you that according to one member of the Raiders organization, when those rumors hit: “Our focus is on a potential extension and not a trade.” Based on what they have said and done, I can tell you I do not think there is any chance Derek Carr gets traded for Deshaun Watson.

Hondo, I hear you on the radio say first that teams had contacted the Raiders for Derek Carr. Can you share who? Thanks for what you do. Ted Garza

It would be wrong, and it would burn bridges to say much, but I know that the Indianapolis Colts did contact the Raiders and wanted Derek badly.

Hondo, any idea when your first mock draft comes out? I have been reading them for years, love them. I am very excited to have you covering the Silver and Black. Brian T.

Thank you, Brian. This week.

Hondo, you have said before the season even ended that you thought Derek Carr would get an extension. Do you still feel that way? Staci Y.

Yes, I do for sure. I haven’t wavered on that despite the criticism. I expect it sooner rather than later.

Hondo, I hear you say on the Silver and Black show that you thought the Raiders would end up signing Nelson Agholor for two more years. Are you still hearing that? Nathan B.

I said that a member of management on another NFL team told me that the expectation around the league is that Nelson will sign with the Raiders for two years for a total of $15 million. I also said that he would explore the market to see if someone would overpay, but he wanted to come back, and the Raiders wanted him. I never said a deal was imminent (Go listen to the podcast), and the people I talk to think still he will return to Las Vegas, as long as no one offers what one person called “Big-time money.”

