Las Vegas Raiders Announce Eight Team Captains

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders today announced their team captains for the 2022 season. The list included some surprising names, and some that were expected.

Josh McDaniels said, "We voted for captains this week and the team I think did a tremendous job of selecting eight people to represent them. Three on offense, three on defense and two in the kicking game. The special teams (captains) were AJ Cole and Mack Hollins. Defensively, it was Max Crosby, Denzel Perryman and Duron Harmon. On offense, Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Kolton Miller. All those guys have done a tremendous job for us and look forward to their leadership as we go into the season here."

Mack Hollins was a former captain for the Miami Dolphins prior to coming to the Silver and Black. While that name might shock some in Raider Nation, anyone following this reporter was not shocked at all.

Duron Harmon is a veteran, who as of the last depth chart hadn't won a starting job, but has been lauded as a leader all of camp.

Other than those two names, none of the others would be a shock to the Raider Nation as the Silver and Black are ready to kick it off on Sunday at 1:25 PM PT in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Fans of both teams know to hang on to their seats on Sunday because the Raiders vs. Chargers have given them so many memorable moments through the years.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter