Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Parham, Ziegler come to Terms for Newest Raider

Dave Ziegler, and the Las Vegas Raiders came to terms with Dylan Parham

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Late last February, we heard whispers from around the National Football League about Josh McDaniels, and Dave Ziegler's interest in Dylan Parham, the "Destructive," offensive lineman from Memphis.

We wrote about him early last March as the interest intensified.  With a high second-round grade on the Tigers prospect, the Raiders were according to one source, "Euphoric," that he was on the board when the Silver and Black executed their first pick in the NFL Draft (the 90th overall) to select the young man.

The physical embodiment of all that they love and crave in an offensive lineman, Parham, Ziegler, and McDaniels will forever be linked.

Per the Raiders:

Raiders Sign Third-Round Pick G Dylan Parham

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick G Dylan Parham, the club announced Thursday.

Parham, a 6-foot-3, 311-pound defensive tackle out of Memphis, was selected with the 90th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A four-year starter for the Tigers, Parham started 50 contests and played right guard, left guard, and right tackle. As a redshirt senior, he started all 11 games at right guard and was named a First-Team All-ACC selection.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A native of Carrollton, Ga., Parham attended Carrollton High School where he played as a linebacker/defensive end before moving to tight end his senior year. As a senior, he was named to the 2016 Times-Georgian All-Area first team as a tight end after recording nine receptions for 96 yards and one TD.

Raiders Sign Third-Round Pick G Dylan Parham

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick G Dylan Parham, the club announced Thursday.

Parham, a 6-foot-3, 311-pound defensive tackle out of Memphis, was selected with the 90th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A four-year starter for the Tigers, Parham started 50 contests and played right guard, left guard, and right tackle. As a redshirt senior, he started all 11 games at right guard and was named a First-Team All-ACC selection.

A native of Carrollton, Ga., Parham attended Carrollton High School where he played as a linebacker/defensive end before moving to tight end his senior year. As a senior, he was named to the 2016 Times-Georgian All-Area first team as a tight end after recording nine receptions for 96 yards and one TD.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (2)

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

USATSI_17511388_168390101_lowres
News

Ziegler: Different Roles to Be Filled in RB Position

By Hikaru Kudo4 hours ago
TEAM
The Black Hole+

Ziegler Adds 15 New Raiders to the Silver and Black Roster

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.4 hours ago
Matthew Butler
The Black Hole+

Ziegler, Raiders Ink Volunteer DL Butler

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.6 hours ago
Thayer Munford
The Black Hole+

Raiders Sign Monster Seventh-Round Pick Munford

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.7 hours ago
BRITTAIN BROWN
The Black Hole+

Ziegler Inks Seventh-Round Pick Brown from UCLA

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.8 hours ago
USATSI_17165034_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders' Official 2022 Schedule Announced

By Aidan Champion13 hours ago
USATSI_17076430_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Keelan Cole

By Jairo Alvarado15 hours ago
Jarrett Stidham Josh McDaniels
The Black Hole+

Answering Your Raiders Questions: Stidham, Bradberry, Win Totals, and More

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.21 hours ago