Parham, Ziegler come to Terms for Newest Raider

Dave Ziegler, and the Las Vegas Raiders came to terms with Dylan Parham

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Late last February, we heard whispers from around the National Football League about Josh McDaniels, and Dave Ziegler's interest in Dylan Parham, the "Destructive," offensive lineman from Memphis.

We wrote about him early last March as the interest intensified. With a high second-round grade on the Tigers prospect, the Raiders were according to one source, "Euphoric," that he was on the board when the Silver and Black executed their first pick in the NFL Draft (the 90th overall) to select the young man.

The physical embodiment of all that they love and crave in an offensive lineman, Parham, Ziegler, and McDaniels will forever be linked.

Per the Raiders:

Raiders Sign Third-Round Pick G Dylan Parham

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick G Dylan Parham, the club announced Thursday.

Parham, a 6-foot-3, 311-pound defensive tackle out of Memphis, was selected with the 90th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A four-year starter for the Tigers, Parham started 50 contests and played right guard, left guard, and right tackle. As a redshirt senior, he started all 11 games at right guard and was named a First-Team All-ACC selection.

A native of Carrollton, Ga., Parham attended Carrollton High School where he played as a linebacker/defensive end before moving to tight end his senior year. As a senior, he was named to the 2016 Times-Georgian All-Area first team as a tight end after recording nine receptions for 96 yards and one TD.

