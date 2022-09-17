From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Dylan Parham

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders, in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft made their first selection, Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Dylan Parham.

After struggling during OTAs and minicamp, Parham hit training camp and never looked back. His hard work and dedication haven't gone unnoticed.

Parham was the highest ranked rookie offensive lineman in the entire NFL last week versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

I discussed that with him, and much more from the locker room and you can watch the entire interview below:

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) kick off at home in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, facing the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at 1:25 PM PDT.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter