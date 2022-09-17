Skip to main content

From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Dylan Parham

Dylan Parham was the first pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the third-round pick was the highest-rated rookie offensive lineman in week one.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders, in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft made their first selection, Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Dylan Parham.

After struggling during OTAs and minicamp, Parham hit training camp and never looked back.  His hard work and dedication haven't gone unnoticed.

Parham was the highest ranked rookie offensive lineman in the entire NFL last week versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

I discussed that with him, and much more from the locker room and you can watch the entire interview below:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) kick off at home in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, facing the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at 1:25 PM PDT.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers

John Simpson Raiders press4
Silver & Black

From the Locker Room: Las Vegas Raiders' John Simpson

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
THAYER MUMFORD 1
Silver & Black

From the Locker Room: Las Vegas Raiders Thayer Munford

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
USATSI_18930072_168390101_lowres
News

Josh McDaniels to Face Friend in Kliff Kingsbury on Sunday

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_18932391_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Las Vegas Raiders are Excited for Home Opener

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19030676_168390101_lowres
News

Cardinals Head Coach Call Raiders DE Chandler Jones, “Cerebral”

By Hikaru Kudo
USATSI_19029161_168390101_lowres
News

Final Raiders, Cardinals Injury Report Released

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Nate Hobbs-1
Silver & Black

From the Locker Room: Las Vegas Raiders Nate Hobbs

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Luke Masterson-1
Silver & Black

From the Locker Room: Las Vegas Raiders Luke Masterson

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.