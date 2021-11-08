Raiders Waive Damon Arnette After Gun Yielding Video

The Las Vegas Raiders have had to waive a 2020 NFL Draft pick for the second time in seven days.

Mike Mayock, the General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders, announced that he has had to release a first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft class for the second time in the last seven days.

"Today we waived Damon Arnette," Mayock said. "We spent significant time and resources to help him. We can't stand the video of Damon with a gun threatening to take a life."

There was great concern surrounding Damon Arnette from a character perception, and Mayock addressed that. "There was significant concern," yet Mayock said the Raiders organization felt that was something the team could handle. "It's just as important to me that these guys are good in the community as well as good football players."

The 2020 NFL Draft class was riddled with mistakes. After seven picks, only three players remain with the team. Henry Ruggs and Arnette were the two first-round selections by the Silver and Black, and Maycock couldn't have been plainer. "We just lost our two first-round picks (2020 class)...that is 100% on me."

Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter