Raiders vs. Colts Official Game Thread

This is the Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven official game thread as the Silver and Black take on the Indianapolis Colts today.

Henderson, Nev. --The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that should be in the NFL post-season and today they face a major hurdle in getting there: the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts are 8-4) and would love to go two-games up over the Raiders (7-5) in a crucial AFC Wild Card fight. The Raiders with a win would tie the Colts record and hold a vital tie-breaker with the victory.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raider wins that, games are over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91% of their ball games on average.

It is vital for the Raiders to get the win, that they come into the game in attack mode on offense. The Raiders' defense has not shown the ability to win a big game with consistency. That is why points are at a premium when that defense is facing Philip Rivers and a lethal attack.

Throughout the game, we will constantly be updating what is going on here in this article. We encourage you to constantly refresh.

