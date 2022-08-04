Jayon Brown Ready for  Fresh Start with the Las Vegas Raiders

CANTON, OHIO-Jayon Brown said goodbye to the team that drafted him in the Tennessee Titans, to move to the desert to pursue greatness with Patrick Graham, Anotonio Pierce, and the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Brown can stay healthy, he could be the steak of NFL free agency on a team that signed two probable Hall of Famers in Davante Adams, and Chandler Jones.

You can watch his entire press conference below, and read the transcript"

Linebacker Jayon Brown

Q: How's your first camp with the Raiders going?

Brown: "Everything's going great. I'm learning this defense, learning the guys, how we play together, getting the camaraderie together. Just building day by day."

Q: You started your career with the Titans, what made you want to come to the Raiders this offseason?

Brown: "It's a great opportunity here, I'm looking to build with the Raiders and with this new coaching staff. There's a lot of talent over here and I want to be a part of something great."

Q: You've been running with the linebackers out there, how do you think you've settled into Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham's scheme?

Brown: "It's really good coaching by AP [Antonio Pierce] and PG [Patrick Graham]. Just taking it day by day, learning the system, and working on my craft and techniques every day in practice. When we have padded practices, just being really technical with myself and trying to improve each and every day.”

Q: What's it been like playing with linebackers Denzel Perryman and Divine Deablo?

Brown: "It's great. DP [Denzel Perryman] is coming off a Pro Bowl year, and [Divine] Deablo is coming off a solid season as a rookie, just all learning from each other, picking each other's brains on the field and in the meeting room. We're just building, learning how to talk the same language, and getting a feel for each other. We all have different styles, but we all know how to play linebacker really well and we'll continue to build.”

Q: Are the Raiders the team you grew up rooting for with your friends and family?

Brown: "Definitely a lot of friends and family are Raider fans. I finally came home and I'm loving it here and looking to build and continue to grow."



Q: You've seen a consistent playoff team thanks to your time in Tennessee, are you seeing some of the same attributes here?

Brown: "I'm just taking it day by day, but we have a lot of talent, and this coaching staff has a lot of talent and knowledge of making it far in the playoffs and about rings as well. They know what it takes to build that and we're trying to do that."

Q: What do you think about UCLA going to the Big Ten?

Brown: "I'm looking forward to it. Hopefully, we can get a Pac-12 Championship before that move happens. As long as we keep beating SC [University of Southern California], I'm happy."

Q: How cool is it to be back in the locker room with Andre James and Kolton Miller?

Brown: "It's great. We have a few UCLA guys in here and they're doing well so we just have to keep building it, holding it down for Bruin Nation."

Q: How's working with Denzel Perryman?

Brown: "He's very high energy, like myself. There are a lot of fun guys in that locker room, and especially in our linebacker room as well. I'm liking it."

Q: What are the keys to being a good cover guy?

Brown: "Just being patient. Eyes, technique, and knowing where your leverage is and playing technical. Watching films and knowing who you're playing against because guys have different abilities. Knowing yourself and applying that to every snap, depending on the play, being patient with it. I'm still trying to get better at that as well."

Q: Has patience been a strength since you joined the NFL or is that something you refocused on when you came into the league?

Brown: "Some might say, but I'm trying to focus on my talent as a linebacker overall with shedding and blocking. I'm trying to make every play out there. To do that, you have to be pretty good at everything, and I'm trying to be great at everything. When I step on the practice field, I'm trying to elevate my game and practice my technique and details each and every day so I can become the best that I can be."

Q: What's the most important thing the defense can take out of the first preseason game?

Brown: "It's going to be live out there, and we need to apply what we've been putting on the practice field and apply it to the game. It'll be good to get out there and work on the craft and see what we're about. It's an honor to be in the Hall of Fame game, this is my first one and a first for a few guys on the team as well. It'll be nice to go out to Canton, I've never been out there, and see the history of the league. To play in that game is checklist off the board right there. I'm looking forward to that."

Q: How does it feel to be at your first training camp with a new team?

Brown: "Coming to OTAs, coming to this nice building, everything's nice over here and it's a new city. I'm just taking it day by day and I've been learning all the guy's names, and coaches. It's like being the new kid at school and I've been making friends, making relationships, and building with these guys. It's been good."

Q: How would you describe Linebackers Antonio Pierce?

Brown: "He's a great coach, he's been there, done that. He has a ring as well. He's full of knowledge, so I'm always picking his brain to see what he sees, and he asks what I see to help me out with my playing ability so I can go out there and make plays.

Q: Had you left Long Beach Poly before Pierce started coaching?

Brown: "Yes, I was gone. But I always try to get back to watch the guys play. Shout out to Poly by the way, they just got a CIF ring last year. We're doing great."

Q: What was it like playing in the charity softball game?

Brown: "We ended up losing that game, I said 'How did you do last year?' And they said, 'Man, we got after it.' I was like, 'Damn, we're the first to lose once I come here.' I'll definitely be ready for it next year. It was fun, it was great. I didn't know how live that stadium was, that was a real game. It was fun, a lot of fan engagement which was fun. Meeting guys from the [Vegas Golden] Knights and it was great to see everyone come out for the city like that, the fanbase. I enjoyed it; it was a great time."

Q: How has the family taken to you being so close to home?

Brown: "Season hasn't started yet, but I'd expect them to be more active coming to games out here instead of catching the long, four-hour flight [to Tennessee.] I'm sure they're happy about that as well."

Q: Since you signed as a free agent, how much of a difference does it make to have the new team headquarters, new stadium, and all the flash that Vegas has?

Brown: "It's nice. I haven't been inside the stadium yet; I'm looking forward to playing in there and making plays in there as well. But I wanted to come here to help this team out and build something special, which I think we are doing. We just have to go out there and make it happen."

Q: How many ticket request texts have you received from your family since getting here?

Brown: "It is what it is. I'm happy to be close to home like this, I feel like this is my home. I'm looking forward to establishing that and for these games to come up. And then the season, to make plays and make this a home base."

