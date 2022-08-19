HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders Jermaine Eluemunor is a lot of things, disingenuous is not one of them.

The veteran offensive lineman was candid about his battle with weight, and prioritizing his work ethic. But with Coach Josh McDaniels now leading the Silver and Black, Eleumunor sees that as his last chance to make an impact in the National Football League.

Eluemunor spoke after training camp practice about all of his issues, his team, and much more.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Guard/Tackle Jermaine Eluemunor

Q: We talked to coach earlier about competition and clean slates for everyone. Can you talk about that as a player? Do you like that part of it that you know you can compete for a spot?

Jermaine Eluemunor: "The clean slate was especially good for me because I feel like the last five years my career I kind of just wasn't as serious as I should've been, whether it was nutrition, weight, mentality, I wasn't all in. Josh [McDaniels] coming, knowing who I was and who I am, I've benefitted a lot from that. Just being able to recreate myself this year and create the type of player I am and person I am has been really good for me. Then to have him and Dave [Zeigler] here and just show me how confident they are in me and what I can do and just keep pushing me forward has been really dope."

Q: You guys got more serious like you said about the diet, conditioning and all that. Do you feel it on the field?

Eluemunor: " Oh yeah, 100 percent. It's funny because if you watch my tape from when I was in New England, my set, it looks like I'm just a big blob really trying to force myself back there. Now I'm having to slow down because I'm a lot quicker than I used to be. I lost a lot of weight because I used to be real plump. So yeah, I definitely feel the difference out there. Then also when it comes to conditioning too, I'm able to go on 13,14,15 play drives and although I'm somewhat tired, I'm not as tired as I used to be coming to the sideline needing an (oxygen) tank to get me going again. So, it has definitely been beneficial."

Q: Your get off at tackle, you can see it. You're definitely moving quicker getting into your pass pro. I know you played guard as well, but do you kind of prefer tackle? Do you feel like you're a better fit at tackle?

Eluemunor: "I have my preference obviously. I love tackle, but if something happens in the middle of the season and they're like, 'Jermaine, we need you to slide in at guard,' I think I would be perfectly fine in there because I started out at guard in Baltimore and then got moved out to tackle later in the year. I pride myself in being able to play both positions and hopefully playing them at a high level."

Q: How difficult is it to switch from multiple sides from the left to the right to the guard spot like you did even in the game on Sunday?

Eluemunor: "It's tough. Going from right to left especially when you're more on one side during practice is tough, but it's the NFL and you have to be ready for any opportunity you get. For me to start at left tackle during that game was a hell of an opportunity to show people in this organization and around the league that if given the chance I can do that as well and play right tackle also. I got the opportunity a couple of years ago, and I didn't really take full advantage of that. When I was in New England, like I said I was overweight, I was sloppy and it left a bad taste in my mouth and everyone else's mouth of me playing left tackle. So I took that as an opportunity to show people I'm doing this again, but this time completely different. I'm a new player out there, and I'm going to keep trying to show that every single week."

Q: What is your diet like now?

Eluemunor: "Straight protein, no vegetables. Vegetables make you fat - no I'm playing."

Q: What have you seen from Thayer Munford? What do you like about his game?

Eluemunor: "I think from this spring, to the summer to training camp, he's gotten a lot better. You could see he had his rookie moments - and he still has his rookie moments, he's a rookie. You expect a rookie to have some things like that. But he gets better every single day. He takes the coaching in the room and applies it on the field. He just works his butt off every single time he's out there. Anytime I give him a pointer, I'm like, 'Hey put your hands here. Look at your feet, look at your hips. Square them up more. Raise your hands.' He takes that and he listens to it and he does that. I think he's going to be a hell of a player as long as he can stay out of his own head and listens to the coaching and also just goes out there and balls. I think as a rookie, you have so much pressure on you. There's so many expectations. First you've got to make the team and if you're thrust into a starting role or a big-time role then you've got to perform. Knowing Thayer [Munford], he's going to be a big part of the team this year whatever his role is. And I think he's ready for whatever role that is just because of how he comes to work every single day."

Q: You said you spoke a lot with Maxx Crosby about trying to up your game. What kind of lessons did you take from that conversation?

Eluemunor: "Like I said before, Maxx [Crosby] has been a huge blessing for my career as a player and a person because like I said I didn't take football that serious and I was kind of just one foot in, one foot out. Just seeing how Maxx approaches the game with his nutrition, with the way he works every single day going to balls to the wall every single play, the conditioning after, before. Everything he does kind of just - that's the player I want to be. I want to be just like him honestly. He's one of the best at the league at what he does. Obviously he was blessed with talent, but he worked for everything he got. Every single thing he got, he worked for it. He deserves everything just because he puts all the work in to be that player. Seeing a guy like him do all that, showed me that it was possible to do that, and that's what I'm trying to do. If I can follow in his footsteps, fix my diet. do what I need to do on the field, then everything else that happens then I'll be real happy with it. Obviously I'm working my butt off to become that type of player too."

Q: How much of an inspiration is to be able to compete for a roster spot this season?

Eluemunor: "This is my third or fourth chance. I was a starter in Baltimore my third year. And my rookie year I got to start playing. If I did what I needed to do, I would've kept that spot, but it got taken from me. In my third year in Baltimore, I started left guard, but I was overweight. And then I got injured in New England. In my second year in New England, I was starting at right tackle, and I was overweight, and wasn't able to do what I needed to do. As soon as I got hurt, they replaced me, because I didn't earn that job. Last year I was in there, but I didn't fully commit to it. I didn't do what I needed to do on the field, and I got replaced again. In my eyes, this is my last opportunity to become the player I really want to become or I'm just going to be a backup for the rest of my career. I'm doing everything I can to make this happen, I'm doing everything possible to achieve everything I want to achieve in this game. Not everyone is lucky enough to get as many opportunities and chances like I have. [Head Coach] Josh [McDaniels] coming in here and [General Manager] Dave [Ziegler] coming here, they didn't say it, but in my mind, this is my last opportunity. So, if I don't achieve what I want to achieve this year, then that's my fault."

Q: Full back Jakob Johnson says your taste in food is 'bad', what's the story there?

Eluemunor: "Jakob is jealous that I'm from the great country of England. He is from the second or third best – actually third-best country of Germany. I've never been there, but I think he always wanted to be English. I don't know what they eat in Germany – schnitzel? What's schnitzel? Is it fried chicken? What do they call wieners over there, I don't even know. And the beer – beer's better in England. He says he loves English food; he just doesn't want to admit it. I think Jak has the worst taste in everything. TV, food, clothes, shoes, hair. Don't even get me started on his hair. In New England, it was just blah. But I think he's just jealous that I'm from England and he's not. And I have a cool accent and he doesn't. Not everyone likes you, you just have to roll with it. Jak is Jak."

Q: Are you excited for joint practice against the Patriots?

Eluemunor: "I'm very excited for it. I think it's going be fun. I'm seeing that they're bringing a different attitude to it. They're practicing really hard. I still have a bunch of friends on that team, and I think it's going to be competitive. I think it's going to be a really good two days of practice between us. I think all of us are going to get a lot better from going against that competition. There are a lot of good players over there – [Matthew] Judon, Deatrich [Wise, Jr.], LG [Lawrence Guy], Christian Barmore. I've watched tape with him, he's a great player. They have a bunch of great D-lineman over there who are technically sound and good at what they do. I think all of us are going to benefit from going against someone else and going into that competition."

Q: Do you feel like you've been an inspiration to kids in England amid the NFL's push for international audiences?

Eluemunor: "I hope so. Hopefully, they're following me this year instead of the last couple years, because I don't feel I've done the best job of being an inspiration to them. Making it to the NFL, coming from England was a hell of an accomplishment, but I want to do more than just be known as the kid that's here from England and made it to the NFL. Yes, I made it to the NFL, but I want to do way more than that. Once I accomplish those goals, show kids that it's possible to move from another country to come over here and play football and play at a high level. It doesn't matter when you start, as long as you're determined that you really want to do it. Believe in yourself, you can accomplish whatever."

Q: How has lining up opposite Maxx Crosby helped improve your game?

Eluemunor: "I truly believe he and Chandler [Jones] have helped me become a player that I never knew I could become because they work so hard. In order to keep up with them, you have to become a different type of player. You have to be outside your comfort zone, work even harder when you're tired. You have to get one step better every single day, because if you don't, they're getting better every single day. If you don't buy into what they're teaching, and what they're telling you do – trying to help you out there – it will be hard to go out there every single day and block them without getting your butt whooped. I talk to Maxx all the time, Chandler too, and it's been such a blessing, having both of those two in my career. They've helped me every single step of the way. Making sure my hands are right, telling me about my set – if I set too wide, if I set too deep. If I set too short, if I didn't kick enough. It's just such a blessing to having both of them here. I have to bring my A-game every single day, because if I don't, I'm in a competition. I have to bring it every single day to show these coaches that I'm the guy. Because every single one in that room is bringing it every single day and would be unfair to them if I don't bring my best effort every single day."

