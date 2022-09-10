Skip to main content

From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Jermaine Eluemunor

The Las Vegas Raiders Jermaine Eluemunor spoke with us exclusively from the locker room about the start of the 2022 season.

HENDERSON, NEV.-The Las Vegas Raiders have massive expectations for the 2022 campaign, and the biggest question mark comes on the offensive line.

One reason for the optimism is the play of Jermaine Eluemunor who has moved into the starting lineup.

He spoke with me exclusively from the locker room about how he got to where he is now, and you don't want to miss it.  Simply watch the video below:

The Silver and Black are ready to kick it off on Sunday at 1:25 PM PT in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

