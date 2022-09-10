From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Jermaine Eluemunor

HENDERSON, NEV.-The Las Vegas Raiders have massive expectations for the 2022 campaign, and the biggest question mark comes on the offensive line.

One reason for the optimism is the play of Jermaine Eluemunor who has moved into the starting lineup.

He spoke with me exclusively from the locker room about how he got to where he is now, and you don't want to miss it. Simply watch the video below:

The Silver and Black are ready to kick it off on Sunday at 1:25 PM PT in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter