Answering Your Raiders Questions

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a passionate fan base, hungry for wins and success. Each week we take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Silver and Black, so let's get right to it.

Hondo, I think Jim Harbaugh is bluffing and is only playing the Raiders to get a raise from the University of Michigan. What do you think? Gary W.

I don’t think that there is any bluff. I 100% believe Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the right NFL job. I have been around Jim Harbaugh for years, and I can assure you, money will not be the reason he stays or goes from Michigan.

Hondo, do you think there is any real chance Jim Harbaugh could be the next Raiders coach? Mike T.

I do.

Hondo, is Jim Harbaugh to the Raiders a done deal? Kyle Edwards

No, but a legitimate possibility. Mark Davis is being methodical. If Mark offers, I think Jim jumps for it. Mark could listen to his locker room, or even pull off a stunner for a very big name.

Hondo, Derek Carr has said he would quit football before playing for another team. Do you think there is a real chance he wouldn’t play for the Silver and Black? Tina D.

Derek loves the Raiders; he is passionate about the Raiders. He is also a businessman and a man that does need the money. While I believe he wants to be a Raider, I could see a few scenarios where he played for another team.

Hondo, just curious. When can the Raiders sign Davante Adams? M. Watson

I believe that the Green Bay Packer will franchise him. Then it is a matter of what a team has to give up to get him. If Derek remains the QB, that would mean the Raiders weighing the cost it would take to get him. If Derek is NOT the QB of the Raiders, I do not think he will be one.

Hondo, quick question. Who ya got for defensive team MVP? Maxx Crosby or Denzel Perryman. My buddy and I have a bet on your answer. Brandon Trujillo

They both were critical and played two separate positions. I would have them as 1A and 1B, with Maxx being 1A. You could make a case for both.

Hondo, what do you think of the Kansas City Chiefs signing Damon Arnette? Mark H.

I wish Damon well; I hope he turns his life around. It is a little risk, high reward option.

You seem to like Rich Bisaccia, Hondo, but do you think he has a chance? Georg S.

Yes, I do like him. More importantly, I respect him. Yes, he does have a chance.

Hondo, now that Mike Mayock has been fired and we can fix this team, what was his biggest failure? Chris Dugan

While I see things Mike could have done differently, I do not think he was a failure. He worked for Jon Gruden, and when Jon resigned, he held the team together. Mark Davis made the decision that he thought was best, and it is his team.

