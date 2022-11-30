Raiders Josh Jacobs Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

HENDERSON, Nev.--In the midst of a season in which he is making franchise records fall, the Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs got some great praise from the NFL this week.

Per the NFL, Jacobs has been named the AFC player of the week.

Here is what the NFL said:

RAIDERS RB JOSH JACOBS NAMED AFC (OFFENSIVE) PLAYER OF WEEK 12

Running back JOSH JACOBS of the Las Vegas Raiders, defensive tackle ED OLIVER of the Buffalo Bills, and punter JK SCOTT of the Los Angeles Chargers are the AFC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week for games played in Week 12 (November 24, 27-28).

OFFENSE: RB JOSH JACOBS, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Jacobs recorded a career-high 303 scrimmage yards (229 rushing and 74 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns, including the game-winning 86-yard touchdown in overtime to defeat Seattle on the road in Week 12. Jacobs’ 303 scrimmage yards are the most by a player in a single game since 2015 and he became the sixth player in NFL history with at least 300 scrimmage yards and multiple scrimmage touchdowns in a single game.





His 86-yard touchdown run in overtime is the second-longest overtime rushing touchdown and fourth-longest overtime scrimmage touchdown since 1974.





This is the first Offensive Player of the Week award for Jacobs and he becomes the first Raiders running back to earn the honor since Michael Bush (Week 10, 2011).



He is the fifth former Alabama running back to win the award, joining Shaun Alexander (seven-time winner), Derrick Henry (seven-time winner), Mark Ingram (two-time winner), and Eddie Lacy (two-time winner).

The Raiders' game on Sunday is in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. It kicks off at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.