From the Raiders' Locker Room:  RB Josh Jacobs

The Las Vegas Raiders are 4-7 but are on fire for the first time in 2022, and we spoke to RB Josh Jacobs about this weekend and more.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are ready to take on the Los Angles Chargers (6-5) this weekend as they return to Allegiant Stadium.

Moments ago, running back Josh Jacobs talked about the state of the franchise and looked ahead to this weekend.

You can watch the interview below:l:

The Raiders' game on Sunday is in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. It kicks off at 4:25 p.m. EST/1:25 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

