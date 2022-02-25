The Black Hole: Emerging Look at the New Raider Way

After speaking with numerous NFL executives and team sources, here is an inside look at how the Josh McDaniels regime is molding the Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.--People are hungry for information on their beloved Las Vegas Raiders, and I am here with a smorgasbord of food. Let's dig right into the latest on your beloved Silver and Black.

Josh McDaniels is now in command of the Las Vegas Raiders. People don't care what I think. They want information close to the process. I reached out to multiple NFL executives and team sources for what they are hearing. So, welcome to The Black Hole:

While I have a clue that they already know, next week at the NFL Scouting Combine, I hope to find out how Josh McDaniels plans to use Alex Leatherwood.

That will be a vital component of the Las Vegas Raiders 2022 offseason.

Do they keep him at guard or move him back to tackle.

The Raiders will adopt what has become known in the NFL as the “Patriot Way,” as it pertains to roster and salary cap. I will explain.

Many teams look at their roster as a conglomeration of players. The “Patriot Way,” is to see position groups as a percentage of the salary cap.

Josh McDaniels is the closest protégé of Bill Belichick, and he and the legendary coach see the system as more important than a player.

How many players have they let go with a good and highly productive year still left? Many.

The main reason being according to one NFL executive, “They would rather lose a guy a year early then pay him a year or two late.”

That makes total sense and is a critical reason the Patriots have sustained their success for so long.

That is now the Raider Way.

Once the Raiders decide on Leatherwood (and I believe they have), they will then make appropriate moves.

One player who has to be excited about the hiring of Josh McDaniels is Alec Ingold.

McDaniels loves the 2-1 set in his offense, and Ingold is a three-tool F.B. He can pass block, run block and catch the ball.

One league source even said, “Josh is so creative, with the way the kid (Ingold) catches, I could see him even getting some reps as a T.E. Bill (Belichick) loves versatile guys and so does Josh.”

The Davante Adams talk, while certainly not a done deal, or even at this point probable, is certainly still viable.

The Green Bay Packers are in horrible shape financially. According to league sources, “Aaron Rodgers had made it clear that he wants, and will be, the highest paid player in the league.”

That means to keep Rodgers; the Packers must create money, which means cutting players.

If the Packers franchise tags Adams, something they do not want to do, does Rodgers wish to be on a team that has lost the supporting talent necessary to compete?

Around the league, the sentiment is that if the Packers sign Rodgers, it will be complicated to keep Adams. One executive said, "If Aaron gets his money, I think that is what is important to him. I don't think he is saying they have to sign Adams, as well as make him the highest paid player, to keep him."

While there are a lot of moving pieces, it is very viable that Adams could end up in Las Vegas.

I have also reported that sources close to the situation have told me the only player in which Derek Carr would take less money to sign is Adams.

While Adams and Rodgers are close, Adams and Carr are “Brothers.”

Brandin Cooks is a guy that the Raiders could get. I keep hearing he has “High admiration,” for McDaniels.

I don’t see a scenario that he and Adams are in Las Vegas, but I would be a little surprised if one of them isn’t for the 2022 season.

Another name to consider, but with another hefty price tag, is J.C. Jackson.

New DC Patrick Graham loves and runs a defense predicated on lockdown corners.

J.C. is one of the best in the NFL, and on the open market would instantly do wonders for the Silver and Black.

I will mention that people around the league have brought up Morgan Moses to me. The terrific tackle from the New York Jets would be the bookend to Kolton Miller that the Raiders need. Don’t look past him.

The defensive tackle spot is fascinating. The Raiders will certainly spend at least one draft pick there, but with a myriad of free agents, do they try to ink deals quickly or let things fall to them?

The Patriot way is to be a salary cap savvy as possible. Do they like what the Raiders had, and for convenience, do those men give the Raiders a good deal to stay?

I don’t see a way in which Nick Kwiatkoski or Corey Littleton remains with the franchise.

What is fascinating is I am hearing from people around the league that Graham is “Highly intrigued,” by Divine Deablo’s film.

Based on the Patriots’, the new Raider way is to carry three Q.B.s. I expect the Raiders to sign a backup for Carr and draft a young Q.B.

While some will instantaneously run to social media and create a crisis that McDaniels doesn’t believe in Carr, which is not valid, drafting a Q.B. is the Raider way.

Brian Hoyer was once a young Q.B., who was the veteran backup as of last year. He was once the young rookie. Just keep that in mind.

While I admit to not having much information or knowledge about Kennedy Polamalu, the hire has been applauded around the NFL.

One executive told me, “He was a great hire by Josh. He (Polamalu) is a discipline teacher, and you see that in his backs. Great get for that staff; he will be an O.C. one day, and even an HC (head coach).”

One last nugget. I hear around the league that McDaniels was a big fan of Hunter Renfrow before he took the job.

Now that McDaniels is here and watching the film, “He loves him. He sees a myriad of ways to use him.”

I can tell you this: Raider Nation has a ton to be excited about. This article is already long, or I could give you many more reasons to be excited about. Keep your eyes out for the next "Black Hole," and please tell your friends about it by sharing it on social media.

