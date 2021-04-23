Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders & NFL Questions, Emails

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, it seemed a little premature that the Raiders extended Kolton Miller so early. Your thoughts? Keith T.

The Raiders selected Miller with the 15th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Orlando Brown, who was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs today, was also in that class.

He was a third-rounder. The Raiders have Miller locker up for years now, and Brown is not. Kolton set the price, and now the Chiefs will probably have to pay more. Also, the Raiders sent the message to their team that they take care of their guys. I love the movie.

Hondo, if you had to pick a position that the Raiders draft in the first round next week, what would that be? Love your work. Katie J.

I could see them trading up or down and staying put. I can see several guys at several positions they would take. But, if you are holding my feet to the fire (and it depends on how the drat plays out), I think you would say tackle. But that is WIDE open.

Hondo, I don’t understand why the NFL would tell players that they can change numbers, but they have to buy out a jersey in inventory? Seems like a jerk move to the players? Brian B.

Great question. Players can let the NFL know now that they want to change in 2022 without paying anything.

The 2021 jerseys are already manufactured, and they have already shipped too many of their vendors. If players want to change now, they have to pay; next year, they don’t. Looks pretty reasonable to me.

Hondo, what do you think the Raiders are thinking at right tackle? Zach W.

If you ask General Manager Mike Mayock, he says, “Again, I’m not going to get into too many specifics about what we’ll do next week. You ask me about right tackle, we’ve got a guy name Jaryd Jones-Smith who we signed off the street last week who we think has a chance to be a really good football player.” But I can tell you talking to multiple college people; they are looking and looking hard for a right tackle.

Hondo, I know you were very high on Jeff Heath. Do you think he can beat our Karl Joseph? Thank you, Tim Buckley

Tim, listening to Mike Mayock, Joseph wasn’t brought in to compete with Jeff. Mayock said, “I thought Jeff Heath did a good job last year. Jeff has been in the league several years. We’re always looking for competition. I think the free safety position in the draft this year, I think there’s some good players through the first three or four rounds. Then after that I think you have to target some guys that might be corners, might be nickels, be a little bit creative. We’ve grinded this whole defensive back class pretty hard, just like every other position.” I am confident they will add another free safety via free agency or the draft. Don’t sleep on Heath.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter