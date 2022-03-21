Raiders GM Ziegler Adds Second LB for the Day:  Kyler Fackrell

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler is on a roll. Moments ago he signed another linebacker for his defense in Kyle Fackrell.

He is also at the helm of one of the two teams still in a battle to land another big name in free agency. Sources very close to the situation told me moments ago, "I think this is winding down. I expect it to come to a head as early as this afternoon, or as late as Wednesday afternoon, but I am not making the choice. Raiders in it. Credit them."

the Fackrell signing adds more depth to a Raiders roster that Ziegler wants to be more competitive than ever.

Per the Raiders: The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Kyler Fackrell, the club announced Monday.

Fackrell joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Los Angeles Chargers (2021), New York Giants (2020), and Green Bay Packers (2016-19), who originally selected him in the third round (88th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound linebacker has appeared in 86 games with 19 starts over his career, totaling 143 tackles (99 solo), 23.5 sacks, one interception which was returned for a touchdown, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

In 2021, Fackrell played in 13 games with one start in his lone season with the Chargers, recording 16 tackles (11), three sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

A native of Mesa, Ari., Fackrell started all 41 of his career games at Utah State (2011-15), registering 253 tackles (104), 12 sacks, four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. He was a three-time all-conference selection and was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award as a senior in 2015.

If he's able to add whatever strength is necessary to hold up against NFL caliber edge rushers, he could be a useful starter.

