Skip to main content

B.S. Brothers NFL Podcast Episode No. 57:  Raiders Schedule, More

In this episode we discuss the Las Vegas Raiders 2022 schedule, Tom Brady has a new job, should Kyler Murray learn from Lamar Jackson, and much more.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The National Football League has become a 24-hour a day, 365-day a year entity, sitting squarely at the forefront of our nation's conscience.

Each week, I am joined by two of my dear childhood friends, Matt Duda and Chris Stoddard, to get the thoughts of someone who works daily around the NFL and two guys who are fans.

We are like three guys sitting at the bar who enjoy talking about NFL football from the expert and fan perspective in one podcast. Today we discuss:

· Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady signs a big deal with FOX to broadcast football games when he retires. Does this speed up his retirement?

· Can Tom Brady be as good in the booth as Tony Romo?

· Will Drew Brees return to the NFL?

· Would Drew Brees be a fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

· Does Kenny Pickett need a mentor?

· Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray is a drama king while Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens has won, and is content.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

· Did you know that Facebook has a status?

· The Las Vegas Raiders signed Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, how does that translate to their 2022 record?

· I predicted 12-5 for the Las Vegas Raiders record in 2022, is that realistic?

· Will the Las Vegas Raiders win the AFC West?

· Will the Las Vegas Raiders lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

· Who will be the NFL Rookie of the Year?

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (4)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_17809479_168390101_lowres
News

NFL World Projects Raiders' Starting Lineups

By Darin Alexander Baydoun1 hour ago
USATSI_17481795_168390101_lowres
News

Darren Waller Wishes Only Good For Bryan Edwards

By Aidan Champion1 hour ago
PHOTO 3-Guests dance in Raiders dining room which was transformed into a ballroom for the prom
News

Las Vegas Raiders Hold A Special Prom for Local Teens

By Jairo Alvarado6 hours ago
USATSI_8346855_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders Set to Log Over 20,500 Miles This Season

By Hikaru Kudo7 hours ago
USATSI_17483445_168390101_lowres
News

Remaining Free Agents Raiders Should Have Their Eyes On

By Aidan ChampionMay 23, 2022
USATSI_16978148_168390101_lowres
News

NFL World Reacts to the Raiders 2021 NFL Draft Class

By Darin Alexander BaydounMay 23, 2022
USATSI_17510414_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Carr Named One of the Most Polarizing Players in the NFL

By Jairo AlvaradoMay 23, 2022
USATSI_16845263_168390101_lowres
News

The 50th Anniversary of Infamous “Immaculate Reception” Play

By Hikaru KudoMay 23, 2022