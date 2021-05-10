Sports Illustrated home
Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXVII

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL
Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· The Aaron Rodgers drama with the Green Bay Packers, is it the same as Brett Favre? Has Rodgers hurt his long-term legacy?

· How improved are the Las Vegas Raiders?

· The Houston Texans and DeShaun Watson relationship.

· Are the Denver Broncos the team to beat for Aaron Rodgers?

· Could Aaron Rodgers replicate the Peyton Manning success in Denver?

· Are the Raiders significantly better on defense?

· The revamped offensive line: Alex Leatherwood, Richie Incognito.

· Derek Carr, John Brown, Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller and Kenyan Drake. Do the Raiders have enough footballs?

· The under-the-radar Hunter Renfrow.

· How good can Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards be?

