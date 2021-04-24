NFL Expert Evaluates Las Vegas Raiders Kenyan Drake

NFL expert Jim Mora, Jr. breaks down the signing of Kenyan Drake for Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Henderson, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders stunned many fans and some media when they signed running back Kenyan Drake in free agency.

The Silver and Black already have Josh Jacobs and elite Pro Bowl-caliber lead back. Drake wasn't brought in to replace the young star from the University of Alabama but instead brought in to back him up and fulfill an Alvin Kamara-type Swiss Army Knife role for the Raiders.

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven wanted to get another voice to discuss the addition of Drake. Jim Mora, Jr. has been a head coach in both college and the NFL, and we caught up with him for this exclusive conversation about how he sees the Raiders' offense evolving with the new additions.

Mora continued, "I think he will have an immediate impact and be very fun to watch. He's a versatile player that fits in with what Jon Gruden wants to do perfectly."

Mora's praise for what Gruden and Mike Mayock are doing didn't end there. "Jon is going to use this guy in a multitude of ways. He is going to put him in the backfield and give him the ball. He is going to use him as a receiver out of the backfield and he's going to get him outside of the formation and get him the ball through the air."

But Mora wasn't done. Drake adds so much versatility that he had even more ways the Raiders can use the young man.

"He is going to use him min jet sweeps. We are talking about a guy that has three straight 1,000 yard all-purpose yards years. He has averaged 40 receptions a year the last four years and he is a returner."

But perhaps Drake's biggest asset is the most simple to see. Mora made it clear.

"He takes a load off of Josh Jacobs when he slows down late in the season, and he gives Jon a weapon that creates real mismatch issues for a defensive coordinator."

You can hear all of Mora's thoughts when you watch the video above.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter