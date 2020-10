Las Vegas, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-2 on the season when they let the Buffalo Bills (4-0) come here to Allegiant Stadium and take a game the Raiders should have won, 30-23.

The story of the game was two-fold. First, the Raiders defense is struggling. Certainly, injuries are not helping, but every player on the roster is a paid professional, and that side of the ball struggled.