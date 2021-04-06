Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions and Emails

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, I understand this is not a Raiders question, but in talking to your NFL buddies, what Q.B. projected in the first round has enormous bust potential? Mike Clarke

No question, Justin Fields. One of my friends told me, "There is a reason those teams pick at the top. We don't have Fields as a first-round grade."

Hondo, you talked about a lack of first-round depth at offensive tackle. Where is the most center you are hearing, and is there another position lacking? Thank you for your excellent coverage. Tina Viejo

Tight ends are lacking. Ironically, nearly all of my friends are saying that Kyle Pitts is a can't miss prospect. But, after him, they think the depth of tight ends takes a massive hit. One is telling me, "I don't see a tight end grade about a late second round, and we have Pitts as a top-five." As far as the most depth, it is wide receiver. According to one friend, "I think there are a legitimate 30 guys in this pick at the wide that can play and start in this league."

Hondo, am I wrong to think that Kenyan Drake will make the Raiders more of an up-tempo type offense? Maybe like Baylor when Art Briles was the coach? P.L.

No, not like Baylor back in the day. More up-tempo? Without a doubt. Jacobs is the number one running back, but Drake will now be all over the field. While different, he becomes the Silver and Blacks, Alvin Kamara.

Hey Hondo, I found it fascinating when you talked on the radio about a lack of first-round grade offensive tackles. Is there a deep position that might surprise some people? I love the site and the radio show. Nathan Galloway

Yes, interior offensive lineman is looking to be profound, which isn't a spot you would typically see.

