Instant Reaction: Raiders Show Some Fight in Win

DENVER, Co.,--Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos weren't happy about how their seasons have gone leading up to their game on Sunday.

One team, though, had a chance to finally change that narrative for a week and start to put the pieces back together for a better end to the season.

The Raiders were able to be that team, walking it off in dramatic fashion in overtime and sweeping the Broncos this season.

Here is my instant reaction:

1. Finally, the Raiders can take a breath and take solace in the fact that they go into this next week coming off a win.

It didn't come without the game nearly going away from the Raiders at different points, but for a moment, they can forget about all the misfortunes that they've gone through this year.

It's just what they need to start to build some positive vibes back inside the organization.

2. This season has likely been one to forget for many players on this Raiders team, and that includes embattled quarterback Derek Carr.

He wasn't perfect throughout the entire game, but came alive at right time near the end of the game to help set up the game-tying field goal by Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson.

Carr then hit on two straight big plays in overtime, including the game-winning 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams.

At a time where the Raiders needed hope, their QB provided it.

3. Can this team afford to lose Josh Jacobs?

Several things have been established about the Raiders this season, including that their offense often plays the best when it plays though running back Josh Jacobs.

That was what worked in Sunday's win, where Jacobs had his first 100-yard rushing game in four weeks and his second against Denver this season.

He's carried the offense at times for the Raiders this season, and with slating to be a free agent, the Raiders need to ask themselves if this team can be any better without him.

The Raiders return to action next week when they head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks. That game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

