Raiders Casey Hayward's Veteran Presence Foreshadows Major Benefits

Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders brought in Gus Bradley and Ron Milus to coach the defense, but Casey Hayward offers veteran leadership.

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in a much-needed veteran to help turn around an abysmal secondary.

Most free agents have to learn the new coaching staff and build chemistry with their new teammates, but that is not the case for cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter asked Hayward how the process of being a Raider has been since he signed with Las Vegas this offseason.

"I think things have been pretty good. Like I said a lot of similarities for me with the defensive stuff. I've been with Milo (Ron Milus) going on six years now, so that being with the same defensive back coach. Been with Gus (Bradley) for the last five years as well," said Hayward on having a smooth transitioning with his new team, thanks to the coaching staff.

Hayward has spent nine years in the NFL and the last five seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, where Milus and Bradley coached him.

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley brought in Milus to serve as defensive backs coach for the Raiders, which he held with the Chargers the last eight seasons. At the same time, Bradley served as the Chargers' defensive coordinator.

"The players have brought me and treated me like family from the start and that's a good thing," Hayward said about his new teammates treating him like family.

It is hard to believe a former rival has been brought in with open arms to the Raiders locker room, but it's happening.

The Raiders are willing to accept anyone with open arms if they plan to help turn this defense around.

