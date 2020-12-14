LB Nicholas Morrow: The Positive Light On Raiders Defense

While the Raiders defense was hectic today, linebacker Nicholas Morrow continued to show why he deserves to play alongside Nick Kwiatkoski.

While the Raiders defense struggled as a unit today, allowing 244 passing yards, 214 rushing yards and five touchdowns, Morrow continued to show what he can offer for his team.

Morrow made eight total tackles, including five solo tackles against the Indianapolis Colts. He also had two tackles for loss and two passes defended.

In comparison, linebacker Cory Littleton made two tackles.

Morrow is playing this season on a second-round tender worth $3.27 million and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Morrow came to the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

The man who is fighting against Morrow for playing time, Littleton, came to the Raiders from the Rams during the off-season on a three-year, $35.25 million contract.

However, it’s been made obvious that for head coach Jon Gruden, playing time does not follow the amount of money the Raiders pays a player.

For example, for a second week in a row, defensive end Carl Nassib was scratched, even though he is healthy and ready to play.

Nassib is the sixth highest-paid player on the team with a $7.5 million salary.

It just shows that with Morrow receiving more playing time and improving his craft on the field, Littleton might become stock for a potential trade or become an overpaid backup linebacker.

Either way, while the Raiders defense looked absolutely hectic today, linebacker Nicholas Morrow shined a positive light for Raider Nation.

