Raiders vs. Jaguars: 5 Jacksonville Questions, Predictions

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) are healthier than they have been all season and looking forward to a rematch from the preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) this weekend.

We asked our friend and colleague from the Jaguars report, Josh Shipley to answer five questions about the Jaguars to preview the game.

Hondo Carpenter: Who has been the MVP of the Jaguars so far?

John Shipley: I would go with Travis Etienne, which is impressive considering he has only started the last three games. Etienne had a slower start to the season, dropping a potential touchdown pass and fumbling in Week 1 and not scoring his first touchdown since Week 7, but he is one of the best running backs in the NFL based on production alone this year despite being given the majority of the load just three times in the season. Etienne has been unstoppable over the last month and looks like a player with legit star potential.

Carpenter: Where has the Trevor Lawrence we thought we’d see been?

Shipley: It has been there in flashes. Lawrence threw six touchdowns and just one turnover in the first three games and looked like he was taking the second-year step the Jaguars and so many others in the football world expected. But red-zone turnovers have popped up frequently during the Jaguars' losing streak, with Lawrence taking points off the board all by himself far, far too often. He isn't a bust, but he isn't a consistent franchise passer yet, either.



Carpenter: If the Jaguars win or lose on Sunday, what do you think is the main reason why?

Shipley: Because of their issues at cornerback. Tyson Campbell has been the Jaguars' best defender this year, but he is just one man. Darius Williams has been up and down in the slot, while Shaquill Griffin is injured and contributed to several defeats early in the season before he went on IR. And in the last two weeks, Tre Herndon has given up big plays in Griffin's place.

Carpenter: Which Raider is seen as a player the Jaguars must stop to win the game?

Shipley: Maxx Crosby. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense can't stop turning it over in the red zone, and Crosby can be a game-wrecker.



Carpenter: Score prediction?



Shipley: Raiders 24, Jaguars 13.

Carpenter: 31-21 Raiders

The Raiders travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday. That game kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT) and can be seen on CBS.

