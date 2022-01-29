McDaniels, Ziegler  Moving Closer to Leading Raiders

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler of the New England Patriots are moving closer to leading Mark Davis's Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s looking like Josh McDaniels may become the Silver and Black’s new head coach.

Editor and Publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. reported on January 25, 2022, the following:

Josh McDaniels is a name that has surfaced. The smoke around his name is accurate. Got some excellent thoughts on him.

"Raiders fans hate all things, Patriots. They learned how to hold a grudge from literally the best. But Josh isn't a good coach; he is a great one. He has been in the big chair, and he is ready. He now knows what comes with that job, and he and (Derek) Carr would be terrific. Carr is a grinder, and he and Josh would fit. He doesn't have to leave where he is. Mark would have to convince him, but with Carr on board, I think if you aren't going to keep Rich, you go with Josh."

"Josh takes a lot of heat from people who don't (know) the inside details for the Colts fiasco. That was on the Colts. McDaniels learned things after the fact and ran from that job. If he knew all was well with Derek (Carr), I think he would certainly be interested, and I think he would take the Raiders job with the right GM."

"Did Josh get popped in Denver for doing some things that were less that scrupulous? He sure did, but why would a fan base hate the guy for that? Al Davis used to encourage his guys to look for any advantage. Al would have hated Josh, and then tried to hire him. In my book he is a quintessential Raider."

Early this morning, NFL sources told Carpenter, "They are moving closer to a deal, but nothing is done. Very premature right now to call this done."

As the smoke intensifies with Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, sentiment is growing that the two are expected to be the Raiders' next head coach and general manager.

On Friday evening, McDaniels reportedly had dinner with the Raiders’ leadership team, ahead of a formal interview.

McDaniels and Ziegler have a long history back, starting as college teammates at Division III John Carroll University.

Since then, when McDaniels was the head coach with the Denver Broncos, he hired Ziegler to work in his scouting department.

Ziegler just finished his first season as the New England Patriots’ player personnel director.

If McDaniels is confirmed to be the next head coach of the Silver and Black, he should be expecting a bump.

Considering the $100 million, 10-year deal Raiders owner Mark Davis gave former head coach Jon Gruden, Davis isn’t scared to pay for his staff.

McDaniels will be leaving his post as the highest-paid assistant coach in the NFL at roughly $4 million.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin