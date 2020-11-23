QB Derek Carr Was on Fire Tonight

Despite the 35-31 loss, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was on fire tonight, owning a 119.7 quarterback rating in prime time.

Las Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was on another level tonight.

In the 35-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas was tight-knit with their division rivals, just the like the first time around.

For Carr, it didn’t matter whether it was Arrowhead Stadium or Allegiant Stadium. He was on fire tonight.

Carr completed 23-of-31 passes for a total of 235 yards with three touchdowns and one interception on a desperation in the final seconds of the game.

In comparison, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a quarterback rating of 102.8 tonight.

Carr was slipping out of pockets. He scrambled for six total yards when he needed to.

He threw to 11 targets tonight.

It was the same Derek Carr we saw the first time against the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

The only difference was that he executed the game better. He had control of the ball. He had solid protection.

In fact, tonight’s game also hit a milestone for Carr. He surpassed 25,000 career passing yards tonight.

In Week 4, Carr passed Ken Stabler as the all-time leader in passing touchdowns. Stabler had 150 touchdowns in his career.

In a record-setting season for Carr, a performance like tonight only solidifies why he’s the right quarterback for the Silver and Black.

His deep shots haven’t diminished this season. He still targets multiple wide receivers. There is no “primary target” for Carr.

While the Raiders lost tonight, Carr proved that he was on a similar level as Mahomes in prime time. He has the skills, the tools, and the football IQ to lead the Raiders to a victory.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1