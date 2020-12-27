It’s Obvious Where the Las Vegas Raiders Need to Invest

Last night's 26-25 loss against the Dolphins made it clear where the Raiders need to invest this off-season.

Last night’s 26 to 25 loss to the Dolphins was inexcusable by the Raiders.

Period.

With the game winding down, the Silver and Black had the ball in the red zone.

While the thought behind taking a knee on third down to rid Miami of any timeouts left is not a bad play, when the defense has struggled to defend all season, it’s a recipe for disaster.

It’s already evidently clear to the nation the Raiders organization believes their defense is a monster mess as well.

Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther was fired a couple of weeks ago.

Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli is serving as interim defensive coordinator for the rest of the season.

It’s always smarter to punch the ball in for more points. Due to the exact situation that played out last night.

19 seconds isn’t a lot of time but enough to move the ball down the field, pray for a catch and penalty and boot in a field goal for the win.

Raiders Head coach Jon Gruden said after the game that he doesn’t regret taking the knee.

“I don’t regret taking a knee, we wanted to give the Dolphins the ball with as little time left as possible with no time outs,” Gruden said. “Thought we did that, 19 seconds left on their own 25 yard-line. They made a desperation play and we had a plenty on top of that, inexcusable.”

“It’s a terrible way to lose a game.”

While Gruden’s strategy and thinking aren’t wrong by any means, it’s evidently clear where the Raiders need to invest in this off-season.

