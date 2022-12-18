Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Live Game Updates

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) are ready to take on the New England Patriots (7-6) today, as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Raiders saw their playoff dreams slip away to the point that they rest on life support, with very little hope of being revived, after a stunning and brutal loss that fell on both coaching errors and player execution alike.

I asked Josh McDaniels this week about today's game against his friend and mentor. All year, McDaniels has made it clear that whether the Raiders win or lose, you keep the same approach each week.

But does he enjoy competing against people he both respects and loves? “Absolutely. I think that's why we all do this. Competing against people doesn't mean you have a disdain for them or that kind of stuff, but you can certainly want to beat them as bad or worse than they want to beat you. I mean, I'm sure as I'm sitting here, that's the way they feel about us.:

McDaniels elaborated, "It's a football game on Sunday. It's really not a reunion, that's not really what this is about. And I think our team has had a great approach to it. There will never be a game that will be about me or some other person, specifically. This is about the team, and it's a big game for us, a big game for them. The thing that excites me is that we know what kind of a challenge this will be. In all three phases, they’ll be well prepared, they'll be very well coached, they'll do the right things and try to play the game the right way, and that's a great opportunity for us to see where we stand. We're going to need to do that in all three phases to beat them, so that's exciting. The challenge will be significant, and the competition will be too."

Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. It has to do with sacks and turnovers, for those who don't remember it. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.

I reported earlier in the week that both Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow would be activated off of the IR, and that was made official yesterday.

Here’s how to watch it:

TV: FOX

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PST / 4:05 p.m. EST

FOX is the host of today's game. Please check your local TV provider for further information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders official app will carry Sunday's game. The Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Today's game will air on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz replaced Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play this season. Horowitz most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and covered both Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the last 13 years. His color analyst is former Raiders All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who is in his third season.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today's game also will be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

