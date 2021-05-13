Predicting All 17 Las Vegas Raiders Games

The 2021 NFL schedule is released, and with free agency for the most part over and the draft in the rearview mirror, it is finally time to start talking about the season.

So after careful analysis, here is our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven far too early prediction. We will revisit this monthly as the season approaches, injuries happen, and trades evolve.

Game One Monday, September 13 Baltimore Ravens 5:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC

The Silver and Black open the season on Monday Night Football. It is the first regular-season game at the Death Star with fans in the house. Baltimore is favored, but the Raiders are improved. At home, with the raucous fans back with their team, Derek Carr leads the Raiders down the field for a last-second score, and they start the season with a win, 27-21.

1-0

Game Two Sunday, September 19 at Pittsburgh Steelers 10:00 a.m. CBS

After a big Monday night win, the Silver and Black go across the country to the east coast. The improved defense is stout, but the Raiders come up short 21-17. 1-1

Game Three Sunday, September 26 Miami Dolphins 1:05 p.m. CBS

The Raiders return home to the friendly confines of the Death Star. The Dolphins are a team on the rise. On this day, the Raiders put together their best game in all three phases of a contest under Jon Gruden. Behind three interceptions by the defense, the Raiders take out the fish 31-17. 2-1

Game Four Monday, October 4 at Los Angeles Chargers 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Back on Monday Night Football for the second time in four weeks, the Silver and Black don't disappoint. The Raider Nation invades Sofi Stadium and turns the new California edifice into their recreation center, and the Raiders get the big road win 31-21. 3-1

Game Five Sunday, October 10 Chicago Bears 1:05 p.m. CBS

Back at the Death Star, the Raiders continue their fast start. The defense contains the Bears, and Derek Carr captains the Raiders offensive ship masterfully. The Silver and Black come out on top 24-17. 4-1

Game Six Sunday, October 17 at Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS

The rising Raiders come face to face with arch-rival and improving Denver Broncos. The Raiders are farther along than the Broncos, and behind a last-second Daniel Carlson field goal, the Raiders sneak out of Mile High with a last-second 24-21 win. 5-1

Game Seven Sunday, October 24 Philadelphia Eagles 1:05 p.m. FOX

The Raiders season is going well because they have matured and eliminated mistakes. The Raiders continue to win the games they should, and they take out the birds 28-23. 6-1

Game Eight Sunday, November 7 at New York Giants 10:00 a.m. CBS

All good things must come to an end. That includes the Raiders' five-game winning streak. The Giants play their best game of the year, and behind a special team's turnover, the Giants end the Silver and Black wave of success 21-20. 6-2

Game Nine Sunday, November 14 Kansas City Chiefs 5:20 p.m. NBC

The Raider Nation is out in force on this day. In one of the rowdiest atmospheres in NFL history, the Silver and Black fans will their team to a win 35-33. 7-2

Game Ten Sunday, November 21 Cincinnati Bengals 1:05 p.m. CBS

The Raiders make some early mistakes to give the Bengals some fire. But a young Joe Burrow throws two critical interceptions in the second half, and the Silver and Black defense, along with Derek Carr's mastery of the offense, see the Raiders get a big comeback win 34-30. 8-2

Game Eleven Thursday, November 25 at Dallas Cowboys 1:30 p.m. CBS

The Raiders face another short week-travel situation, and the outcome remains the same. The Raiders get taken down at Jerry's House in their worst game of the season, 31-17. 8-3

Game Twelve Sunday, December 5 Washington Football Team 1:05 p.m. FOX

Despite the rest, the Raiders have several late-season vital injuries, and the Washington Football Team is trending upward. The Raiders are handed their first loss of the season at home and fall 28-27. 8-4

Game Thirteen Sunday, December 12 at Kansas City Chiefs 10:00 a.m. CBS

The Raiders give a brave fight on the road, but the Chiefs are on a mission to avoid being swept by their arch-rival. Patrick Mahomes finds a way to get a big late-game run in that put the Chiefs in field goal range, and they had the Raiders their third-straight loss 34-31. 8-5

Game Fourteen Sat./Sun., December 18/19 at Cleveland Browns TBD TBD

For the second straight year, the Raiders head to Cleveland. Despite a brutal winter storm, the Raiders can run the ball, and the defense stifles the Browns for the big 21-13 road win. 9-5

Game Fifteen Sunday, December 26 Denver Broncos 1:25 p.m. CBS

Back at home, the Raiders have the same result playing the Broncos as they did in Colorado. The Raider Nation can smell the playoffs, and the Silver and Black take care of business 30-17. 10-5

Game Sixteen Sunday, January 2 at Indianapolis Colts 10:00 a.m. CBS

Traveling across the country and playing an early game hurts the Raiders. Despite a valiant effort, the Raiders fall short 21-20. 10-6

Game Seventeen Sunday, January 9 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 1:25 p.m. CBS

With multiple players back from injury, and several players finally at 100%, the Raiders enter the playoffs with a big 37-27 win over the Chargers. 11-6

