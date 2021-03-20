Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions and Emails

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, answers the Silver and Black fans' questions each week in our weekly mailbag

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, is Alec Ingold the best fullback in the NFL? I would love your thoughts. Chris Ramirez

Without a doubt, I think he is. He can catch the ball in space; he is a thumper as a runner and a superior blocker. That is a great question and, in my opinion, 100% accurate.

Hondo, do you like the signing of Kenyan Drake? Seems like overkill. Kellan M.

I think it is a great signing. You have another speedster, a starting-caliber running back, and a player that can play all over the field. The Raiders got a lot better. It was a homerun hire by Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock.

Hondo, I have seen some reports from veteran Raiders reporters that the team has cash issues. Is there anything to that? Nathan B.

I have not seen those reports, so I can't comment specifically on those. But I can tell you that there are not cash issues with the Raiders. That is ridiculous.

Hondo, I was told that the NFL returned the Raiders pick that they took for COVID-19 rule-breaking. Can you confirm that? Dave Lance.

Yes, the NFL did return a sixth-round pick to the Silver and Black.

Hondo, I appreciate you not going to extremes in your reporting. It is refreshing to see someone not hate the Raiders but not being a cheerleader. Great work. Tracy Ward

Thank you, Tracy. That is my job and the job of the media.

Hondo, is there a free agent signing that Raider Nation is not giving enough attention to? Dale Jones

Nick Martin. He is an elite NFL center that was on a terrible offensive line. He was one of only seven NFL centers to give up one or fewer sacks in 2021. He was a steal for the Raiders.

Hondo, were you surprised Kyle Long (Howie's kid) didn't sign here? You are doing a great job; keep it up. William Perkins

No, if he doesn't fit here either because of health or cost, you don't want the Raiders to sign him simply because of his dad. I hope he does well in Kansas City, but I wasn't shocked. I was told his visit here didn't meet expectations.

Hondo, do you think Gabe Jackson was traded because he was cancer in the locker room? Zach Michael

Not at all. Jackson was a significant part and a good man. The point is that the Raiders' offensive line was paid a lot of money and didn't produce. The Raiders were able to trade Trent Brown, Gabe Jackson, and Rodney Hudson when all were on the way out, which is excellent news for Raider Nation.

Hondo, do you think the Raiders would keep Marcus Mariota at his salary? Kelly Cook

I am not reporting this as a no, but I tell you I can't even fathom that they would. If Mariota doesn't restructure or get traded, I expect him to be gone.

Hondo, what are your thoughts on John Brown? V.R.

I like the pickup. The Raiders didn't overpay; Brown has incredible speed (Al Davis type of player) who has been highly productive. I admit to liking Agholor, but talking with people in the league it was an upgrade.

