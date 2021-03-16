Entire Las Vegas Raiders 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have hit free agency running, but the future of the franchise is shaped in the NFL Draft, and we have the latest 2021 Mock.

The NFL Draft has exploded into essentially seven Christmas mornings for each franchise every April.

Free-agent signings can help teams, but we know that sustainable franchise success is foundationally placed on the draft. That is why so much analysis and thought goes into covering this monumental annual event.

The premiere website covering the NFL Draft is NFLDraftBible.com. They are my colleague, and they recently released their entire Las Vegas Raiders 2021 mock draft. All seven-rounds.

NFL Draft Bible is respected league-wide and is considered by many inside the NFL to be a go-to for scouting reports, inside information, and thoughts.

Here is what the NFL Draft Bible released:

Round 1, Pick 17: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Round 2, Pick 48: Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma

Round 3, Pick 84: Josh Myers, Interior OL, Ohio State

Round 4, Pick 122: D’Ante Smith, T, East Carolina

Round 5, Pick 163: Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo

Round 6, Pick 203: Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State

Round 7, Pick 248: , DB, Oklahoma

The Las Vegas Raiders are a solid team, but they do have some specific needs that they will address in free agency.

But make no mistake, they have their eyes up, looking ahead to the Thursday, April 29-Saturday, May 1, 2021, and the NFL Draft.

