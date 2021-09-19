September 19, 2021
Raiders vs. Steelers Instant Reaction

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven offers you an instant reaction to the Las Vegas Raiders road win 26-17 over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Last week we learned that big-time teams learn to win games, on days that they are not playing well.  Today we learned the second mantra about great teams, that they win games on the road.

Today the Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) went into Pittsburgh and got the big road win, 26-17 over the Steelers( 1-1) at Heinz Field.

The big play of the game was on the last drive of the first half, on fourth down, Jon Gruden went for the first down and the Raiders got it.  In that play, Gruden showed his team that he trusted his defense.

Even though the Raiders ended up kicking a field goal after two crucial Kolton Miller penalties, the message was sent.  Gruden wasn't playing for field goals, he wanted the win, and trusted his team to deliver it.

While neither team ran the ball well, Derek Carr had another magnificent day throwing the football.  He was 28/37 for 382-yards and two touchdowns.  The Raiders field general had no interceptions.

