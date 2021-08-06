Trevon Moehrig: Everything the Raiders Thought He Would Be

Trevon Moehrig is turning heads, inspiring his teammates, and making many remember the former Las Vegas Raiders greats.

There were those who thought the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off the steal of the 2021 NFL Draft when TCU safety Tre’von Moehrig slipped to them in the second round, although there were others who believed it might be a mistake because he was less than 100 percent on his Pro Day because of a back injury.

Until then, Moehrig was considered perhaps the best safety in the draft and a sure-fire No. 1 pick, but the Raiders got him with the 43rd overall selection, and they seem to be happier about it every day

The 6-2, 202-pound Moehrig has been everything the Raiders thought he was through OTAs, mini-camp, and the first few days of training camp in Henderson, Nev., even before they saw him in pads.

“Moehrig, I think, is going to show up when the games start,” Coach Jon Gruden said last week of Moehrig, who was selected winner of the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the best defensive back in college football. “Right now, it’s still in shorts, but I’m really impressed at what we’ve seen so far.”

While TCU played the versatile Moehrig all over the field, he projects as a free safety in new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s unit and has been working with the first team on a regular basis in practice.

And people outside the Raiders organization have had their eyes on Moehrig.

DraftKings has Moehrig priced at 25-1 to be named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year and several sportswriters covering training camp have mentioned that his speed and playing-making skills have been impressive in drills.

We have reported that Moehrig will be a starter for the Silver and Black and has done nothing in this training camp to change the bold prediction. His play has inspired many, around the team for years, to recollect back to the past greats and project Moehrig on that trajectory.

Despite the presence of Dallin Leavitt and Karl Joseph, the feeling is that the starting job at free safety is Moehrig’s to lose and he seems to be up to the challenge.

That would put him alongside second-year strong safety Johnathan Abram in the Raiders regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13 on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“I’m excited,” said Moehrig, who announced in January that he was turning pro after his junior season at TCU. “I’m getting acclimated, getting used to the speed, getting used to the plays and the coverages. I think everybody’s excited to be out there and put some pads on and go full speed and see what everybody can do.

“It’s definitely been a good transition. At TCU I played a bunch of different roles—split safety, but also free safety, playing the post. Now that I’m here it’s a lot more, so they’re kind of giving me more free range to show my athleticism and do those kinds of things.”

Last season at TCU, Moehrig made 47 tackles, including two for losses, two interceptions, and broke up 11 passes in a season shortened to 10 games because of Covid-19, and other teams often stayed away from him as much as possible after he had 62 tackles, four interceptions and 15 passes defended in 12 games as a sophomore.

His biggest play last year was a one-handed interception in the end zone in the final minutes to save 29-22 victory over No. 15 Oklahoma State.

Moehrig, who made seven All-American teams last season, knows he’s playing a new ballgame with the Raiders.

“I would say handling everything like a business,” Moehrig said of how his approach has changed from college to the pros. “Coming here every day, being here on time— early. Doing little things right every day.

“It’s just being the best player I can be. Whatever role the coaches want to put me in, for me it’s just showing up every day, stacking the days, and just trying to improve. And, when the time comes and my name is called, just go out there and do what I’ve been practicing.

“I’ve loved it here so far.”

And Las Vegas should love him, too.

