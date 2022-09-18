From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Malcolm Koonce

HENDERSON, Nev.--Malcolm Koonce was a star for the Buffalo Bulls, and it caught the attention of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.

I caught up with him exclusively in the Silver and Black locker room to discuss the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and look ahead to returning to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

You can watch the entirety of that exclusive interview below:

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) kick off at home in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, facing the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at 1:25 PM PDT.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter