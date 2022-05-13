Ziegler, Raiders Ink Volunteer DL Butler

Dave Ziegler and the Las Vegas Raiders have signed their new defensive lineman Matthew Butler from the Tennessee Volunteers.

HENDERSON, Nev. --The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2022 NFL Draft led by new GM Dave Ziegler.

Ziegler was on a mission for a specific type of defensive lineman. One in particular that he liked hailed from Tennessee and his name was Matthew Butler. They loved his ability to make plays, his character, and his undeniable love for the game of football.

When it came time for the Silver and Black to pick at the 175th overall spot, they were all smiles to see the nearly three-hundred pounds of agile, hostile, and mobile talent sitting there, and they snagged him.

