Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXII

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· What is going on with the Las Vegas Raiders?

· Detailing Jon Gruden’s decision to remove Paul Guenther and promote Rod Marinelli.

· The health of Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson

· A look at the Miami Dolphins

· Tom Brady with a blunt assessment of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

· Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots with some frank talk on Cam Newton

· The future of Sam Darnold and the New York Jets

· The latest on Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions

· What makes Stafford different from Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson

