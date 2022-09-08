From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders' expectations for the 2022 National Football League season that kicks off on Sunday are escalating daily.

With superstars across the roster and the addition of arguably the best offensive mind in football, Josh McDaniels as the head coach, the weight of optimism is growing.

One particular player that the Raiders signed to a long-term extension this offseason was Maxx Crosby.

The Eastern Michigan product has grown into an elite defensive lineman since entering the NFL, and with the addition of Chandler Jones, has visions of a late-season run for the Silver and Black.

He spoke from the locker room about the start of the season, the opening day opponent of the Los Angeles Chargers, and much more.

You can watch that entire interview below:

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter