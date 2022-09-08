Skip to main content

From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to kick off the 2022 season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Maxx Crosby discussed it.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders' expectations for the 2022 National Football League season that kicks off on Sunday are escalating daily.

With superstars across the roster and the addition of arguably the best offensive mind in football, Josh McDaniels as the head coach, the weight of optimism is growing.

One particular player that the Raiders signed to a long-term extension this offseason was Maxx Crosby.

The Eastern Michigan product has grown into an elite defensive lineman since entering the NFL, and with the addition of Chandler Jones, has visions of a late-season run for the Silver and Black.

 He spoke from the locker room about the start of the season, the opening day opponent of the Los Angeles Chargers, and much more.

You can watch that entire interview below:

