Las Vegas Raiders Rookie DT Neil Farrell Making Progress

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have big expectations for their behemoth rookie defensive tackle Neil Farrell.

Farrell is getting better every day, and it is that progress that has got the attention of his coaches. He spoke after practice and you can read the transcript, and watch the entire press conference below:

Defensive Tackle Neil Farrell, Jr.

Q: What clicked for you last season and how has that carried forward to this season?

Farrell: “That was basically my last year. I had to get it all out and give it everything I had. Emphasized on my technique, fundamentals, and conditioning paid off.”

Q: When at LSU, when you did make the decision to have conditioning be a big part of your routine?

Farrell: “I knew it was my last year. So, me and my teammates I said, ‘Come with me after practice and run extra sprints.’ Just taking that extra step, extra mile to get better.”

Q: Were you prepared for the difference between college and the NFL?

Farrell: “I knew it was a different breed in the NFL. I knew what I was getting myself into and I was ready to work hard.”

Q: How much have Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones helped shape your game?

Farrell: “To have a great leader like that, they taught me. They are great teammates, great human beings. They're just great to be around. Watching them go all out, it pushes me to go hard. Having them around is really a blessing.”

Q: What’s some of the best advice those guys from LSU gave you coming into the NFL?

Farrell: “Just be myself and work hard. Come in and keep my head down. Hard work is going to pay off, so that’s what they told me and that’s what I try to do every day.”

Q: What was your first NFL experience like?

Farrell: “It’s a good adjustment because I came from LSU, you know, the SEC. So, I would emphasize go hard, play hard. That’s the mindset when I came here and that’s what I’ve been trying to do.”

Q: Any surprises in your first NFL camp and NFL game?

Farrell: “No not yet. Everything’s been going pretty smooth. I’m just trying to get adjusted to the environment. Everything is going well for me.”

Q: What was it like taking the trip to the Hall of Fame ahead of last Thursday’s game?

Farrell: “It’s great to be out there. Seeing the Hall of Famers, I know to be a Hall of Famer, you have to work your butt off. It just motivated us. Just going up and seeing that type of environment. Just motivates us to go hard every day.”

Q: What did you learn from LSU Defensive Line coach Andre Carter and how has that helped you translate in the NFL?

Farrell: “Him being a great player and having over 100-career sacks. He pushed us every day at practice. He taught me how to watch film. He taught them how to chase the ball down and he’s out there chasing the ball down with us. I give a lot of praise to my season last year.”

Q: How was the emotion at practice today?

Farrell: “Everybody is just out there competing, trying to make one another better. That's all we do every day. Try to push each other go hard and give it the best we got every day.”

Q: How are you learning from the veterans on the defensive line?

Farrell: “I'm just trying to get better every day. Going out there to compete and everything is going to take care of itself.”

Q: How do you feel like you played your first game?

Farrell: “I feel like everybody gears for improvement. I got to get better at fundamentals and techniques. That’s just coming in, working every day at practice and just doing what I have to do to get better.”

