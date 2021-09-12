Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXIX

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· Monday Night Football in the Death Star, also known as Allegiant Stadium

· The Dallas Cowboys Amari Cooper came out with some big statements, but back up with humility. How good is he?

· Who do we predict to be the NFL offensive and defensive rookie of the year? Does Mac Jones of the New England Patriots have a chance at that? How about Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys? How about Kyle Pitts or Patrick Surtain?

· Is Amari Cooper even the best wide receiver on his own team?

· What will be the regular-season win total for the Las Vegas Raiders?

