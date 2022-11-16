Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 11 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) were embarrassed on Sunday after another horrific loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Q: How big of an effect does not having a Darren Waller out there have on this offense? I know it's not what you envisioned -- Hunter Renfrow, too. But in particular Darren has only been out there basically for four games. How much of an impact does that have on what you guys wanted to do?

Coach Lombardi: "I think every NFL team goes through injuries, it's part of the season. It's part of what happens, part of the grind; it's part of a process of a 17-game year. Not everything's going to be perfect. So, as a coach, it is what it is – you take injuries with injuries and try and move forward and do the best you can with the guys you got available on Sunday. In terms of affecting the offense, again, it goes back to just dealing with injuries. Every team's going through it, whether it's the Philadelphia Eagles, the Las Vegas Raiders, the San Francisco 49ers; every team is battling injuries. So, you can't really make excuses for that. Just got to keep plugging along and doing the best with the guys we have on Sunday."

Q: When you look at your offense, the story has really been self-inflicted wounds. I know every week, it's 'stick with the process', but nine games in, when that's still the case, what do you do when sticking with the process still has you doing the same thing?

Coach Lombardi: "I keep saying it over and over again, but we’ve strung good days together on the practice field. And I think the belief from the players and from the coaching staff and everybody, is that stringing good days together on the practice field is going to result in opportunities on Sunday to produce some plays. So, I firmly believe that; the players firmly believe that, and then we're going to keep pushing forward to continue to do that. I feel like we're on the right track there. We've just got to keep putting positive days together and focus on the fundamentals to reduce the negative plays."

Q: On offense, you guys have been hurt by penalties that are setting you behind the sticks. Why do you think that has continued to be an issue?

Coach Lombardi: “Again, fundamentals. Focus on fundamentals and making sure that we're doing the right thing, whether it's hand placement, or it's doing our assignment the way it's supposed to be done. But you're right; penalties and falling behind the sticks is something that we have to try to avoid to stay in positive plays and produce scoring drives. Obviously if you fall behind like we did on the second drive of the game, it's not going to result in good opportunities."

Q: Can you just talk about the positive impact that Ameer Abdullah has on the offense and also on special teams?

Coach Lombardi: "Ameer is a phenomenal, phenomenal person. My brother actually had a chance to coach with them last year in Carolina and when we signed him, he told me, 'This guy's a grade A person and player.' And ever since we got him in the spring, he's learned the offense, learned what to do in a sub back role, an early down back role. And then obviously played with Coach [Tom] McMahon on special teams. And you've seen, I would say, his hard work pay off because he's starting to produce on offense and you see him making plays in the kicking game. And your role is what you make it, and he's worked hard every day in practice. He’s studied the playbook, make sure he's on it. He's played a lot on third down and is producing for us. Again, not everything can translate in Week 1, it takes time to kind of define your role, and he's done a phenomenal job with that. I really appreciate the hard work he's put in, and I appreciate the person he is."

