Hobbs Is Latest Late Round Steal by Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders history is full of late-round NFL Draft steals, and Nate Hobbs, could be the latest.

The Las Vegas Raiders lineup is loaded with players they have drafted in the last few years, including star running back Josh Jacobs, tackle Kolton Miller, defensive end Clelin Ferrell wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards, safeties Johnathan Abram and Tre’von Moehrig, and rookie tackle Alex Leatherwood.

All of those guys were highly regarded heading into their draft years, but the Raiders also have landed less-heralded players like defensive end Maxx Crosby and tight end Foster Moreau in the fourth round and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in the fifth who have shown they can play in the NFL.

The latest prize is cornerback Nate Hobbs, drafted in the fifth round this year out of Illinois after he appeared on Raiders’ radar when General Manager Mike Mayock saw his game film after getting a tip from one of his scouts.

“I got a call from one of our cross-checks scouts after the Illinois Pro Day,” Mayock recalled. “And he said ‘Mike, do me a favor, put your eyes on Nate Hobbs. He just ran 4.45, he jumps 41 inches, he tested better than we thought he would test and I’m not sure if we’ve got the right grade on him. Don’t get me wrong, we had a pretty solid grade on him, but I want to make sure he’s not getting lost in the cornerback shuffle.’

“So, I get off the phone and I literally put his tape on right there. And I’m like, man … he competes, he tackles, he’s tough, he’s a three-year starter in the Big Ten, he was an outside corner almost predominantly. And he played special teams. And this was a hard-nosed, tough guy. And he just ran 4.45 and jumped 41 inches.

“He was an outside guy and the reason we thought he could compete at nickel was how tough he was. His quickness and his toughness. He rarely missed tackles. Very aggressive kid. So, when you talk about moving outside to inside, that’s what you’re looking for.

Many believed Hobbs had earned the starting nickel cornerback job for the Raiders by the end of camp and locked it down in the second preseason game when he made four tackles, one tackle for a loss, two impressive passes defended, and an interception.

Coach Jon Gruden was so impressed that he gave Hobbs a game ball.

“We moved him around, played him at nickel and moved him outside, and he was excellent, got the job done no matter where we put him,” Gruden said “I don’t usually give out game balls for preseason games, but I just gave one to Nate Hobbs tonight and it was well deserved.

“He has the ‘It’ factor and rarely makes the same mistake twice.”

Said Hobbs: “Crazy. (Getting the game ball is) something I’ll never forget. I feel like I’m gaining the coaches’ trust. And they trusted me to play multiple spots. I feel like when guys go down, they can throw me at the corner to fill in. It’s all about gaining their trust.

“I feel like trying to be a pro at what I do. If I’m a professional, I can’t keep making the same mistakes. At the end of the day, this is something they’re trusting me to do and paying me to do. So I feel if I’m a pro I can’t make the same mistakes. You’re gonna make mistakes as a rookie. ... Don’t let it be the same one.”

In another indication that the Raiders expect Hobbs to play a key role this season, when they held their starters out of the final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, Hobbs was one of the players who did not see the field.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Hobbs, selected by the Raiders with a draft choice they acquired by trading starting guard Gabe Jackson to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, made 166 total tackles, including 12.5 for losses, had one sack, three interceptions, and returned the only fumble he recovered 36 yards for a touchdown against Rutgers in 2019 during his four seasons at Illinois.

Hobbs probably was downgraded in the 2021 NFL Draft because he started only five games as a senior because of an injury. But as a junior, he made 67 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for losses, and was an honorable mention Big Ten selection.

“He might be an opening day starter for us,” Gruden said of Hobbs. “He loves football, eats it up, and he’s one of the energizers of our defense. He’s walked in here and given us a lot of skills that we can utilize certainly.”

It appears that when the Raiders go to their nickel defense in the opener against the Baltimore Ravens next Monday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, fifth-round pick Hobbs will be on the field.

