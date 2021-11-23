Latest Raiders News has NFL World Talking

The latest news from the NFL has the world of pro football talking about the Las Vegas Raiders.

Henderson, NV.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a mediocre 5-5 record and are riding a three-game losing streak, not exactly grabbing the attention of the world.

That is why the latest news from the National Football League has the pro football world buzzing.

Moments ago, the NFL announced that the Las Vegas Raiders week-15 at the Cleveland Browns would be played on Saturday, the 18th of December. The game will kick off at 4:30 PM ET, 1:30 PM PT and can be seen on NFL Network.

Despite the Raiders' struggles, being a team that generates so much interest from the Raider Nation earned the Silver and Black that coveted "Flex" scheduling of another prime national game, when the entire world will be watching.

Despite the league's actions that don't seem to show much love for the Raiders, this honor tells you they appreciate the eyeballs that turn on their television sets to watch.

