OT Thayer Munford Jr. on Offensive Line Positioning, New System
The Las Vegas Raiders made several offensive line moves this offseason -- signing Cody Whitehair and Andrus Peat, and drafting Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, but for third-year offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr., it won't make much of a difference.
Munford has predominantly played right tackle with the Silver and Black, though he did pick up 208 snaps at left tackle last season. For Munford, who can play both sides, the difference does not have a big effect on his approach to the game.
"It's more mentally than anything," Munford told reporters at a recent OTA. "Left side was always my best side in college, but since I got to the NFL it's probably been playing right, but, you know, it's a good challenge for me and I can show people I can actually play [both] right and left, it's a versatility thing, so, I'm happy about it ... I've been putting my mindset mostly on the right, but also have my mindset on the left, too, just in case something does happen to Kolton [Miller] or [Andrus] Peat, of course. But I'm always going to be ready for left, no matter what."
New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, named to the position in February, will bring a new scheme for to the Raiders. Munford said the adaptation process has been smooth. He cites his time in college as helping him pick it up quickly.
"It's the same system that I'm used to back at Ohio State, because we were more like spread [offense] at Ohio State, so, you know it's pretty good," Munford said.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter predicted that Munford would be the starting right tackle in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Insider" podcast.
"This is a guy who's played well for [the Raiders], he's a seventh-round guy coming into his own, I think he's gonna start at right tackle," Carpenter said. "Sure, there's [Andrus] Peat, there's [DJ] Glaze ... I think Thayer Munford kicks off the season as the starting right tackle."
Munford had an above-average Pro Football Focus grade of 74.1 last season, with an 80.4 run-block grade.
