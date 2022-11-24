Skip to main content

From the Raiders' Locker Room: S Roderic Teamer

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) are back in the win column and we spoke in the locker room with S Roderic Teamer.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) are back in the win column after completing a sweep of the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

We caught up in the locker room with S Roderic Teamer and you can watch that entire interview below:

The Raiders' game on Sunday is in Seattle and kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

