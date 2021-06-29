Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXIII

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

*How good is the Detroit Lions Penei Sewell?

*Is it a big deal that the NFL is considering selling part of the NFL Network? Will that impact the NFL Sunday Ticket?

*How good can Alijah Verra Tucker be with the New York Jets?

*Is Alex Leatherwood poised to be a big-impact rookie for the Las Vegas Raiders?

*Could the NFL selling part of its media properties hurt places like ABC, NBC, ESPN, Amazon, and CBS?

*Was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady talking about Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders? Many close to the situation are saying it is Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.

*How good can the Northwestern Wildcat and now Los Angeles Chargers Rashawn Slater be?

