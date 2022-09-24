Skip to main content

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room:  Zamir White

We spoke with the Las Vegas Raiders Zamir White from the locker room looking ahead to this weekend's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders started the 200 NFL season with high expectations. After a disappointing 0-2 start, the 17-game regular season is far from over.

A road trip this weekend may be just what this team needs. I was in the locker room for this exclusive interview with running back Zamir White to discuss the state of the team.

You can watch the interview below:

The Raiders (0-2) will kickoff next Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT in Nashville, Tenn., against the Tennessee Titans. You can watch the game on FOX.

